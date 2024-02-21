South Tyneside weather: Met Office predicting snow for South Shields and beyond

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has, after a month which saw warnings for wind and rain on multiple occasions, included snowfall in its most recent forecast for the North East.

The weather service's medium to long range forecast is currently predicting conditions until the middle of March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current time frame for colder conditions will come Sunday, February 25 until Tuesday, March 5 with the Met Office claiming any colder weather may come towards the end of this period.

The forecast reads: "A generally unsettled pattern is most likely to continue through to early March bringing spells of rain across all areas at times, wettest in the west and northwest, where it'll be windy too at times.

"Temperatures generally around average though some short-lived colder interludes are possible, these more likely in the north which may allow some sleet or snow to fall to lower levels at times."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North East is yet to see any prominent snowfall in 2024, although the winter saw a large amount of snow settle at the start of December.