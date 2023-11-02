Storm Ciarán has already impacted parts of the UK.

After Storm Babet hit the east coast of the UK in October, the start of November has brought more heavy conditions to the North East as Storm Ciarán has began to batter the region.

Much like previous warnings, the Met Office is telling the public there is a small chance of flooding occuring to businesses and homes while public transport services may be impacted by the heavy rainfall.

A two day yellow weather warning is in place for rain, which currently runs until 6am on Friday, November 3.

Spray and flooding on roads may also lead to difficult driving conditions for some drivers.

This weather front was named over last weekend as Storm Ciarán.

When will Storm Ciarán pass in South Tyneside?

Although the weather warning for rain continues until 6am on Friday, the Met Office forecast is expecting rain to continue closer to the weekend.

Heavy rain across South Tyneside is expected to run until around 6pm on Thursday evening before calming slightly into the night.