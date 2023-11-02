News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

South Tyneside weather: When will Storm Ciarán pass South Shields, Jarrow and more after heavy rain?

Storm Ciarán has already harshly impacted parts of the UK.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT
Storm Ciarán has already impacted parts of the UK. Storm Ciarán has already impacted parts of the UK.
Storm Ciarán has already impacted parts of the UK.

After Storm Babet hit the east coast of the UK in October, the start of November has brought more heavy conditions to the North East as Storm Ciarán has began to batter the region.

Much like previous warnings, the Met Office is telling the public there is a small chance of flooding occuring to businesses and homes while public transport services may be impacted by the heavy rainfall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A two day yellow weather warning is in place for rain, which currently runs until 6am on Friday, November 3.

Spray and flooding on roads may also lead to difficult driving conditions for some drivers.

Most Popular

This weather front was named over last weekend as Storm Ciarán.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

When will Storm Ciarán pass in South Tyneside?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although the weather warning for rain continues until 6am on Friday, the Met Office forecast is expecting rain to continue closer to the weekend.

Heavy rain across South Tyneside is expected to run until around 6pm on Thursday evening before calming slightly into the night.

Wet conditions are expected to continue with showers throughout the final day of the working week until around 7pm. Drier conditions are then expected across Saturday and Sunday.

Related topics:South ShieldsSouth TynesideNorth EastMet Office