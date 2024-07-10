South Tyneside weather: Will thunderstorms hit and when will we see sunny weather again in South Shields and beyond
After a miserable couple of days weather-wise, the Met Office issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of Yorkshire and the North East on Wednesday morning, but how will it impact South Tyneside?
The current run of bad weather truly began on Monday night into Tuesday morning with rain falling throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, when the forecast is predicting storms across parts of the region.
Will South Tyneside see thunderstorms this week?
The current Met Office warning, which runs from 12 noon on Wednesday, July 10 until 10pm the same day.
Covering as far south as York and as far west as the Cumbrian coast, the impacted area is only expected to cover Durham city centre and not head towards Sunderland, Newcastle or South Tyneside.
The forecast for South Tyneside is predicting further rain throughout Wednesday, before conditions dry up for the remainder of the week. Grey clouds are expected to remain until the weekend.
When can South Tyneside expect warm, sunny weather again?
Conditions now may be grey and damp, but the Met Office is predicting better conditions as we work our way through July.
On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week the weather service is predicting sunny spells with temperatures over 20°C.
The Met Office’s long term forecast, which takes residents through July and into the first days of August, reads: “There are some signs of a slightly greater than normal chance of a more prolonged settled spell developing at some point during the period.
“Above average temperatures overall, and drier than average conditions overall, are very slightly favoured.”
