A an official launch took place to open the new Social Care Academy.

A Social Care Academy has officially been launched in South Tyneside to support people interested in a career in adult social care and provide learning and development opportunities for those currently working in the sector.

The Academy, based at the Millennium Phab Club in Grange Road, Jarrow, will seek to improve recruitment, ongoing development, career progression and retention of the adult social care workforce.

The Deputy Leader of the Council, Councillor Audrey Huntley and the Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, Councillor Ruth Berkley, were at the official launch.

Councillor Huntley said: “In South Tyneside we value and celebrate the important contribution of those who choose to make care their vocation and we want to make sure that they are supported and able to progress and thrive in this meaningful career.

“Having dedicated workers in adult social care can make a huge difference to the lives of residents with care needs, and to their loved ones, so it is massively important that those entering the profession are equipped with the right skills and training to do this important job well.”

The launch of the Care Academy will help the Council further deliver on two of its ambitions of helping people to stay healthy and well and connecting people to local jobs.

The Care Academy will be working in partnership with local providers, Skills for Care, the Department for Work and Pensions, local education and training establishments and South Tyneside Works to provide a variety of courses as well as delivering bespoke training for the adult social care workforce to support the development of services.

In addition to its base at the Phab Club, the Academy will run practical training sessions at the Living Better Lives Resources Centre, also based in Jarrow, as well as providing training within the workplace.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, said: “Caring for others is one of the most important roles in our society, and I have always advocated that this is a profession and vocation.

“From speaking to those who work in the care sector, I know the dedication they bring to their work, and the satisfaction they feel in fulfilling their role.

“The Care Academy will encourage those from across our communities seeking to gain an understanding of the skills required to gain employment in this sector and help them to prepare for employment opportunities. It will also support care sector employers in the Borough to recruit staff and develop existing staff.

“The introduction of the Care Academy shows the value we as an Authority place in the care sector and recognise the critical role they play in supporting those needing care. I wish the Academy and its students every success.”

The number of adult social care jobs in the North East is set to rise by 22 per cent over the next 12 years yet many posts remain unfilled and retention of staff is a key concern for employers.

The new care Academy has been made possible through a share of South Tyneside’s £8.8million in government funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation - the successor to European Structural and Investment Funds.