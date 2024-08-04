South Tyneside women’s charity offers ‘path to success’ with employment programme

A South Tyneside charity is empowering young women in the borough through its employment programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bright Futures is continuing to achieve its aim of helping young women and girls in South Tyneside by providing them with regular and innovative local community-based activities.

It is all part of the charity’s employment programme, which has been designed specifically for women aged 16 and over to equip participants with the tools that they need to stand out in today’s job market..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme provides those who need with comprehensive support to help them navigate their career paths with confidence and skill.

Bright Futures is empowering women in South Tyneside through its employment programme. | Other 3rd Party

Funding secured by the Bright Funds from the South Tyneside Council UK Shared Prosperity Fund means that the charity can continue to support young women as they participate in community life, build social connections, address barriers to engagement, improve their health and well-being, provide skills and confidence to progress into work, and more.

As well as all of this, Bright Futures also provides assistance with CV writing, job searches and online courses.

Jessica Barnett, project worker at Bright Futures, said: “Our mission is to empower young women by providing them with the resources and guidance they need to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand the unique challenges they face and are committed to helping them build a bright and sustainable future.”

For more information about Bright Futures, visit: https://brightfuturesne.co.uk/.