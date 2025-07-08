South Tyneside’s former driving test centre put up for sale

South Tyneside’s former DVSA site has been put on the property market.

The former Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) Test Centre, on the Bede Industrial Estate, in Jarrow, has been put up for sale for offers in excess of £200,000.

The former DVSA Test Centre, at the Bede Industrial Estate, in Jarrow. | Google Maps

Photos on the listing show the former test centre boarded up - with the majority of drivers in the borough now having to take their tests at the Sunderland test centre.

The property listing states: “Exciting opportunity to acquire the long leasehold interest with potential for redevelopment, subject to planning permission.

“The property comprises a 1,370 sq ft office building of brick construction on a 0.56 acre site.

“The site includes several car parking spaces, whilst 0.21 acres of grassland to the rear of the property is vacant, providing an opportunity for development, subject to planning.”

