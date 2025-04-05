Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first phase of South Tyneside’s Veterans’ Walk has been officially unveiled.

Families of South Tyneside veterans joined together to witness the unveiling of the first phase of the borough’s Veterans’ Walk in North Marine Park, in South Shields, on Saturday morning (April 5).

The tribute is a joint effort between South Tyneside Council and the National Veterans’ Walk charity - which was first started in Sunderland.

The pathway in North Marine Park follows a similar tribute in Sunderland’s Mowbray Park, which was the first of its kind in the UK, in a project set up by the family of Private Nathan Cuthbertson, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2008, and businessman Rob Deverson.

The Veterans’ Walk is made up of personalised stones that bear the names, regiment and years of service of current and former members of the armed forces.

Rob, who is responsible for the design and installation of the Veterans’ Walk, hopes that the tribute will continue to grow throughout the South Shields park.

South Tyneside's Veterans' Walk was officially opened in North Marine Park on Saturday, April 5. | National World

He said: “A lot of councils have shown interest in having their own tribute, because that’s what this is, it isn’t a memorial, it is a lasting tribute.

“It’s for all service personnel, whether they are with us, passed on or even still serving.

“Phase one in South Tyneside is hopefully the start of something bigger - we started ten years ago in Sunderland and we’ve got nearly 1,200 stones there now.

“There is an appetite for this sort of tribute and we’d like to see it grow through this park up towards the steps at the top end.

“I just hope that everyone who has come today is really proud of what they’ve seen and that they’ll spread the word to other members of the armed forces community and encourage them to become part of this project going forward.”

South Tyneside’s Veterans’ Walk was officially opened by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Fay Cunningham, who has expressed her pride in being able to bring the tribute to the borough.

The Mayor said: “We remember the fallen every Remembrance Day but we never remember the people who served and came back and that’s what this walkway is really all about.

“There will be stones for the fallen but it is mostly for the veterans who returned but we’ve never said thank you too.

“It is a fabulous walkway that is right in front of the sea, which makes it a lovely place to walk and to remember and I’m sure that people will come forward and want to remember their own loved ones.

Each stone has a veteran's name, regiment and the years that they served in the armed forces. | National World

“My dad served in the Royal Navy, he came back and lived to a ripe old age but we never said thank you so today is a massive thank you to the people who kept this country free.”

The granite stones for the Veterans’ Walk are priced at £299 each and can be ordered through the National Veterans’ Walk website via www.nationalveteranswalk.co.uk.

The names of those dedicated will also be added to the National Veterans’ Walk Roll of Honour.

Once a batch of engraved stones are processed, they will be added in phases to the tribute subject to planning permission.

