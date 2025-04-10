This is South Tyneside Festival: Sunday Concerts line-up is revealed for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The line-up for the 2025 Sunday Concerts has been revealed.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed the line-up for the 2025 Sunday Concerts, which are held in South Shields’ Bents Park as part of the annual This is South Tyneside Festival.

This year will see music icons, emerging talent and local favourites all take to the stage for the Borough’s iconic free open-air Sunday Concerts.

The Sunday Concerts will kick off on July 13 - with South Shields’ own Sonny Tennet, who is currently impressing audiences on American Idol, set to headline the first weekend.

He will be taking to the stage alongside Cortney Dixon, Patrick Gosling and the South Tyneside School Samba Band, Drum Young.

The Sunday Concert on July 13 will also host the inaugural NEXT Big Thing (North East Extraordinary Talent programme) showcase, which will feature North East artists from June’s Live Music at the Amphitheatre series performing at the Sunday Concerts.

These are the key dates for the 2025 This is South Tyneside Festival. | National World

Sunday, July 20 will see Pride in South Tyneside return as the event looks to promote inclusivity and diversity.

The event, which will be delivered alongside Out North East, will feature singer, actor and theatre star, Shayne Ward. Joining the line-up is The Future is Queer and Shelley Stevens, plus more to be announced.

Nik Kershaw will be heading to South Shields on Sunday, July 27, as he looks to wow crowds with his greatest hits such as “The Riddle’ and ‘I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ and ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good.’

Katrina, formerly of Katrina & the Waves, will also perform - as well as a performance by local band, The Understudies.

Having last performed at the Sunday Concerts in 2023, Bjorn Again will once again return to South Tyneside to close out the 2025 programme on Sunday, August 3.

South Tyneside Council has also confirmed that the voices of the Virtue Gospel Choir will also perform in the concert finale.

The full line-up of artists for the Sunday Concerts 2025 is as follows:

Sunday, July 13 : Sonny Tennet, Cortney Dixon, Patrick Gosling, Drum Young, NEXT Big Thing acts.

: Sonny Tennet, Cortney Dixon, Patrick Gosling, Drum Young, NEXT Big Thing acts. Sunday, July 20 : Shayne Ward, the Future is Queer, Shelley Stevens, NEXT Big Thing act.

: Shayne Ward, the Future is Queer, Shelley Stevens, NEXT Big Thing act. Sunday, July 27 : Nik Kershaw, Katrina, formerly of Katrina & The Waves, The Understudies, NEXT Big Thing act.

: Nik Kershaw, Katrina, formerly of Katrina & The Waves, The Understudies, NEXT Big Thing act. Sunday, August 3: Bjorn Again, Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir, NEXT Big Thing act.

Councillor Judith Taylor, Lead Member for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy at South Tyneside Council, has welcomed the return of the Sunday Concerts to South Shields.

She said: “We are thrilled to unveil the line-up for this year’s Sunday Concerts. From music icons to emerging talent, there is something for everyone in this year’s programme.

“Our Sunday Concerts are one of the highlights of our annual summer festival and once again we look forward to welcoming some fabulous artists to our Bents Park stage to perform chart topping hits from across the decades.

“This year, we are thrilled to be welcoming more of our local musicians to perform to our Sunday Concert audiences of up to 20,000 people.

“The concerts are an amazing opportunity to showcase their talent, gain experience and provide an incredible platform for up and coming and aspiring artists starting out in their music careers.”

Sonny Tennet (top left), Nik Kershaw (top right), Katrina, formerly of Katrina & The Waves (bottom left) and Bjorn Again are all set to play the 2025 Sunday Concerts, in South Shields. | Other 3rd Parties

As always, admission to the Sunday Concerts is free but a limited number of priority tickets will be available from Ticketmaster or Shop @ The Word for £6 per person to guarantee access on the day.

The tickets will only be available for sale until seven days before each concert from Ticketmaster, or up to 12pm on the day before each concert from Shop @ The Word.

Full details about the Sunday Concerts and the wider This is South Tyneside Festival programme are available at: https://www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk/.

