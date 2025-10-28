South Tyneside’s Winter Parade returns for 2025 - Everything you need to know

The Winter Parade is returning to South Tyneside for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside’s Winter Parade is set to return as part of the borough’s Christmas programme for 2025.

Delivered in partnership with The Cultural Spring, families are invited to join in the celebration of the natural world in this year’s parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promising to be filled with light and sound, the parade is a staple of the festive calendar here in South Tyneside.

This is everything you need to know for the 2025 Winter Parade:

South Tyneside's Winter Parade is returning to South Shields for 2025. | National World

When is the parade being held?

The South Tyneside Winter Parade will return to South Shields on Friday, December 5.

Organisers have confirmed that the parade will begin from 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the route for the parade?

The parade will set off from 5.30pm along Ocean Road with an explosion of sound and light.

It will then head towards the seafront and ends along Sea Road.

What entertainment will there be?

Organisers have stated that once the parade ends along Sea Road, members of the public can enjoy live music, festive performances, and meet-and-greet moments with a whole cast of winter characters.

Among them is Santa, who will be based on the promenade behind the New Sundial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone who enjoys a cosy Christmas film, then they can head to Bents Park from 4.30pm on December 5 where there will be a cycle cinema tent showing classic Christmas cartoons.

Once the parade passes, members of the public will be able to settle in for a resident-chosen Christmas favourite to round off the evening.

What other Christmas events are happening in South Tyneside?

There will be plenty to get involved in this Christmas time across South Tyneside, including Christmas light switch-ons, pantomimes, Christmas fairs and markets, festive events, and more.

Full details of South Tyneside’s Christmas programme can be found at: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/christmas.