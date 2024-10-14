Staff at a Jarrow home improvements firm celebrate picking up a national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A booming North East building firm which carries out impressive renovation projects is celebrating a bumper year of awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyneside Home Improvements (THI), based on the riverbank in Jarrow, has scooped a national prize for its installation of a stunning orangery.

The company has also been recognised for its work with apprentices and was a Business of the Year finalist at the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If that wasn't enough, THI is now in the running to win two trophies at the national G24 which takes place at the London Hilton on Park Lane in November.

Commercial Director Chris Green said: "It's been a year of incredible success for our business, and these accolades are testament to the hard work of our entire team.

"It is particularly special to be nominated in the G24 Awards because we believe this is a first for a North East firm.

"It's been a real morale boost for us all and has created a buzz among staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at Tyneside Home Improvements are celebrating an award-winning 2024. | North News and Pictures

"We're also proud of the recognition we've received for our apprenticeship scheme.

"Bringing young people into the business is an initiative I personally spearheaded, to the scepticism of some older staff, so the success we've achieved feels vindicating."

THI scooped the top prize for the best orangery or conservatory installation costing under £35K in the national Glass & Glazing Installer Awards 2024.

Their entry was a stunning hybrid orangery, combining structural support with the expansive glass roof of a conservatory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THI then went on to win SME Employer of the Year at the North East Apprenticeship Awards.

The accolade came after extensive work by Chris to introduce apprentices to the business in a bid to address the lack of skilled tradesmen in the industry.

THI now employ eight apprentices across the firm, in HR and business roles as well as joinery, building and plastering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, the business has been nominated in the categories of "Unsung Hero", for the transformative work Chris has done behind the scenes, and "Training and Development" in the national G24 Awards.

Chris added: "Building a successful firm is always about more than just profit. It's about nurturing your staff, making sure they feel valued, and contributing to society where you can.

"A lot of hard work has gone into our apprenticeship scheme. You can't just take on apprentices and hope for the best.

"They need to be robustly supported in order to thrive, and this has taken huge effort from our experienced tradesmen as well as our HR department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is wonderful to be recognised for our success, but attending the awards has also been beneficial.

"We've met some amazing people and had the opportunity to network and build relationships.

The Jarrow-based building firm has picked up a number of awards and nominations throughout the year. | North News and Pictures

"We took a team of builders to the Best of South Tyneside Awards ceremony. They had never attended an event like that before, and they thoroughly enjoyed the experience."

Chris has been nominated for the "Unsung Hero" award after joining the company in 2020, which was a time of extreme turbulence for the company due to the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a shortage of skilled labour, severe supply disruptions and a sharp increase in the cost of materials.

Chris implemented robust finical controls, focused on improving the client experience and introduced an apprenticeship scheme.

As a result of his hard work, turnover grew significantly and the company went from strength to strength.

THI was founded 17 years ago by Kevin Kerr, who worked from his kitchen table and had just one member of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has built its reputation on the installation of impressive conservatories, orangeries and garage conversions.

THI is now recognised as an industry leader and operates across a large area which takes in Northumberland, Tyne & Wear, Durham, Stockton and Teesside.