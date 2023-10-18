Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preparations are underway for the annual Halloween display in Heaton Gardens, South Shields which attracts visitors from across the North East.

For 11 years Stan Yanetta of Stan's Autos along with the help of friend Richie Ames have been staging a show for Halloween outside of Stan's home which has got bigger and better each year and has always been a hit with the public.

Last year the display grew even bigger to a patch opposite the house courtesy of South Tyneside Council which also saw the introduction of a new feature - Dino the Dinosaur.

Part of the gruesome display from last year's event

Dino was the star of the show which was a custom-built T-Rex costume so tall that Stan had to use a CCTV camera to navigate when he wore it.

Kids and adults alike enjoy seeing the Halloween display each year with popular features including a Ghostbusters car, a graveyard scene, spooky statues and more.

The event also helps to raise money for local charities each year with buckets set up for visitors to put money in.

Stan and Richie have helped raised thousands of pounds for good causes through the Halloween display.

Stan said: "There's a few new things on display this year taking place the night before Halloween and Halloween itself.

"This year we will be raising money for SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) and Great North Dog Walk."

"Preparations are going fine, I'll start bringing all the stuff up this weekend to get the display ready."