Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall celebrated fellow Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock getting married, with a trip abroad for Leigh-Anne’s hen party.

The 30-year-old singer from South Shields, joined a group of Leigh-Anne’s family and friends for a girls holiday, as they count down to Leigh-Anne’s wedding to footballer Andre Gray.

The girls met in 2011, when their group Little Mix were formed on the X Factor. The group which also consisted of South Shields

singer Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson went on to win the show, before embarking on an incredibly successful career.

Jesy left the group in 2020 to focus on solo music, while the remaining three members continued to release music and go on a final tour before deciding to disband in May 2022.

In the year since their hiatus, each individual member has been working on their own solo projects, including recording their own music, which is yet to be released. However, they have also taken the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones, with Leigh-Anne and Perrie becoming first-time mothers in 2021.

Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie have remained friends since their disbandment and have spent time together as friends. The trio got together over Christmas, and Jade and Perrie enjoyed time in Los Angeles together in February.

Now, Jade has joined Leigh-Anne to celebrate her hen party. In a video posted to Instagram by Leigh-Anne, we see the group of women enjoying drinks, dancing and wearing masks with Andre Gray’s face on.

Jade commented on the Instagram post, to write: “Still recovering 😂 the most beautiful hen”.

Perrie was noticeably missing from the hen party celebrations, with fans of the group commenting on the post referencing her absence.