Storm Arwen: Hebburn Town FC reveal five-figure ground damage bill and say 'Mother Nature has firmly kicked us in the teeth'

In an update on the club’s website on Sunday evening, the Hornets said club officials arrived at The Green Energy Sports Ground on Saturday morning to a “sea of destruction as a direct consequence of the horrendous weather”.

The statement continued: “There was lots of damage to port-a-loos, the roof of the cemetery end stand, the outer perimeter fences across both North & South Drive, the perimeter fence and brick work on Victoria Road West, fencing in the car park, around the pitch and that segregated supporters.

The collapsed floodlight at Hebburn Town FC.

"The most significant damage, however, was one of our four floodlight pylon towers collapsing under the strain of the wind, damaging the lights themselves and all the electrics at the same time.

“The damage can only be described as catastrophic with costs calculated at running into the five figure mark - a major blow to the club.

“The next steps for the club are to undertake some structural reviews for safety purposes, whilst also consulting our insurers to understand what support is on offer under the policies held.

More of the damage caused by Storm Arwen at Hebburn Town FC.

“On top of that, we're working with The FA and Pitching In Northern Premier League to identify how we can make the site secure to host football matches again.”

Director of Football, Stephen Rutherford, added: "The damage is tragic, mother nature has firmly kicked us in the teeth.

"As devastating as the damage is, we are truly grateful that nobody has been hurt during the destruction.

"Hosting football matches is what we do - without adequate floodlights this will be difficult and we need to work with The FA and league with a flexible approach while we evaluate the damage and costs.

"The Football Foundation have reached out to us and we hope there will be support available in some capacity there."

The club praised the emergency services who attended in the early morning of Saturday to lift the fallen floodlight from the road and also the volunteers who turned out to make various items safe and secure.