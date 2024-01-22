Storm Isha: Northern Powergrid gives update as 9,000 homes remain without power

The storm has caused havic across the country with thousands of homes without power in the North East.

Northern Powergrid has confirmed thousands of homes across the North East remain without power after heavy winds caused by Storm Isla resulted in blackouts overnight.

The storm, which caused amber weather warnings to be issued across Sunday, January 21 and Monday, January 22 saw large parts of the UK hit with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour while further heavy winds are expected to hit later this week.

Andy Bilclough, Northern Powergrid’s Director of Field Operations, said: “Our teams have been working throughout the day to assess the damage caused by Storm Isha, and have made good progress, restoring power to 45,100 homes and businesses across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

“We ensured we had our teams in place and have in brought more colleagues today from other parts of our business to support our response for our customers. Our teams are working hard, wherever it is safe to do so, to get the 9,900 customers across our operating area still affected because of the Storm back on supply as soon as possible. Northumberland has seen the most impact from the storm with around 6,000 properties currently without power.

“We will continue to keep our power cut map up to date on our website, and our customers informed via text message and through our social media channels. If you need additional support, please get in touch. Our customer support vehicles and welfare partners are out and about in communities offering help on the ground to those who need it most. These will be very visible with Northern Powergrid branding, where there will be hot drinks and phone charging points available, so do look out for those.

"Finally, I’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst our teams work in challenging conditions to get the power back on for all those affected.”

Power cuts can be reported online via a mobile phone with internet connection at www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts or call 105. Residents can also report a power cut via WhatsApp on 0191 6872254 on weekdays between 9am and 5pm.