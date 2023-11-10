Strike called off after Tyne and Wear Metro engineers agree pay deal

Engineers on the Tyne and Wear Metro network have called off industrial action after they agreed a new pay deal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tyne and Wear Metro engineers have called off their proposed strike action after agreeing a new and improved pay deal.

On Tuesday, November 7, Unite revealed that its members were preparing to take a week-long strike starting on Monday, November 20, unless a deal was agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The industrial action was proposed after Unite stated that its members' requests to Stadler Rail for a fair pay increase had not been met.

In an effort to avoid disruption caused by any potential strike action, Stadler increased its offer to a 7% pay rise, which members accepted on Thursday, November 9.

Engineers at Tyne and Wear Metro have called off their proposed strike action after a pay deal was agreed.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, has praised Stadler Rail for acting quickly to negotiate an improved pay deal with workers.

She said: “By standing together in solidarity and being prepared to take industrial action our members have secured a pay increase which met their expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unite is always prepared to negotiate and I’m pleased Stadler Rail acted in a timely fashion to our demands– a marked contrast to other transport operators in the North East.”

Craig Cuggy, Unite regional offer, echoed Sharon's praise and declare it as a "win" for the union.

He added: "This is a great win for Unite and our members who have got a fair pay rise for the highly skilled and safety critical work they perform.

"Other employers in the region should take notice of how productive negotiations leads to a better deal for everyone involved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The now called off strike action had the potential to cause even further disruption to the public transport network in the North East of England.

At the time of writing, bus drivers at Go North East are preparing to start their third week of a 12-week strike over pay and working conditions.