‘Structural issues’ forces a South Tyneside Metro station to close

A Tyne and Wear Metro station has been forced to close.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro, has announced that Simonside Metro Station, just off Wenlock Road, will be closed to members of the public “until at least” Friday, August 29.

The travel operator has stated that the forced closure is due to “structural issues”.

Simonside Metro Station is closed due to 'structural issues'. | Google Maps

A post on the official Tyne and Wear Metro X account states: “Simonside is closed until at least Friday 29 August 2025 due to structural issues.

“Nearest stations: Bede or Tyne Dock 10-15 min walk.

“For those requiring assistance please use the station Help Point. Updates to follow. Please allow extra time for your journey.”

For help planning your Tyne and Wear Metro journey, visit: https://www.nexus.org.uk/metro.