Sunderland appeal to local artists to spruce up city benches

They are looking to transform the city and reduce anti-social behaviour.

By Evie Lake
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council implemented 12 art benches across the city 18 months ago, each showcasing a unique piece of artwork created by local people.

But now an appeal has been launched to refresh the benches with brand new designs.

Working again with The Art Room Sunderland, the callout is to residents of all ages.

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, said: “Since the art benches were first installed, they have been a real talking point as well as a place for people to sit and have a chat or just watch the world go by.”

“But they serve a much more far reaching purpose as well. The project allows children who may not get the opportunity otherwise to work as part of a team and show their creativity.”

Each bench has its own plant pot and Lee Taylor, the BID’s SR1’s street ranger, will be working with local volunteers and community groups to replant them with spring and summer flowers.

So they have launched a crowdfunding campaign.

“At the same time we’ve discovered that any installations created by the community limit anti-social behaviour and damage, as people realise just how much work has gone into producing them.

“We really hope people will recognise what an important part of the city centre experience these benches have become and get behind the latest project.”

You can support the campaign here.

