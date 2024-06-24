Sunderland Headteacher Brings Home Award from the ‘Oscars of Education’
Sunderland headteacher Robert Bell, from the highly acclaimed special provision school Consilium Evolve, has been crowned the Specialist Provision School Leader of the Year at the Tes Awards 2024 in his second award win of the week. The latest award was presented during a glittering gala night on Friday night (21st June) at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, in London.
This honour comes just two days after he received the Pearson Silver Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education on National Thank a Teacher Day (19th June).
Dubbed the ‘Oscars of education,’ the Tes Schools Awards recognise the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independent settings, across early years, primary, and secondary education. Mr. Bell won the Specialist Provision School Leader of the Year category for his groundbreaking work supporting school refusers.
The shortlist was compiled by a panel of judges, including school leaders and sector experts. The schools and teachers they chose showcase the best of education across the sector within 21 award categories, covering all areas of school education.
Evolve, part of Consilium Academies, pioneers research into how children access information, conducting assessments to address challenges in engagement. This focus has boosted average attendance from 18% to 82%. Mr. Bell's innovative approach includes addressing sleep patterns, emotional planning, and outdoor education. Families join emotional wellbeing sessions, and training extends to the wider community, creating a holistic support system.
Robert Bell, Headteacher at Consilium Evolve, said: “Winning this award is an incredible honour and I am absolutely thrilled and humbled too. This is not a one-person job and winning the award is testament to the exceptional teamwork within our school, which includes the students and their families. Being recognised in this way is a humbling acknowledgment of our collective efforts.
“The young people we support are our driving force and whilst peer recognition is really appreciated, it’s hearing that we’re doing a good job from our students that motivates to strive to do better every day. To receive another ‘award’ this week from a student in the form of a keyring inscribed with the words ‘May you be proud of the work you do, the person you are, and the difference you make’, meant as much to me as holding the Tes award.
“I am forever grateful for the support of my colleagues and our shared commitment to support and empower young people who might otherwise be overlooked.”
Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies, said: “The event was absolutely amazing, and it was great to be there to see Robert collect this much deserved award. Robert works with his dedicated team to tirelessly champion every single student. The work that he does is truly life-changing for the students and their families and we couldn’t be more proud of him.”
