Sunderland Headteacher Brings Home Award from the ‘Oscars of Education’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Bell, Headteacher at Consilium Evolve, wins Specialist Provision School Leader of the Year at the prestigious Tes Schools Awards 2024

Sunderland headteacher Robert Bell, from the highly acclaimed special provision school Consilium Evolve, has been crowned the Specialist Provision School Leader of the Year at the Tes Awards 2024 in his second award win of the week. The latest award was presented during a glittering gala night on Friday night (21st June) at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, in London.

This honour comes just two days after he received the Pearson Silver Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education on National Thank a Teacher Day (19th June).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of education,’ the Tes Schools Awards recognise the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independent settings, across early years, primary, and secondary education. Mr. Bell won the Specialist Provision School Leader of the Year category for his groundbreaking work supporting school refusers.

National World

The shortlist was compiled by a panel of judges, including school leaders and sector experts. The schools and teachers they chose showcase the best of education across the sector within 21 award categories, covering all areas of school education.

Evolve, part of Consilium Academies, pioneers research into how children access information, conducting assessments to address challenges in engagement. This focus has boosted average attendance from 18% to 82%. Mr. Bell's innovative approach includes addressing sleep patterns, emotional planning, and outdoor education. Families join emotional wellbeing sessions, and training extends to the wider community, creating a holistic support system.

Robert Bell, Headteacher at Consilium Evolve, said: “Winning this award is an incredible honour and I am absolutely thrilled and humbled too. This is not a one-person job and winning the award is testament to the exceptional teamwork within our school, which includes the students and their families. Being recognised in this way is a humbling acknowledgment of our collective efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The young people we support are our driving force and whilst peer recognition is really appreciated, it’s hearing that we’re doing a good job from our students that motivates to strive to do better every day. To receive another ‘award’ this week from a student in the form of a keyring inscribed with the words ‘May you be proud of the work you do, the person you are, and the difference you make’, meant as much to me as holding the Tes award.

“I am forever grateful for the support of my colleagues and our shared commitment to support and empower young people who might otherwise be overlooked.”