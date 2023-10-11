Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Trust has confirmed it will be removing the felled part of the Sycamore Gap tree this week with the group asking the public to suggest what could come next for the tree and area.

Local residents noticed the tree had been felled on the morning of Thursday, September 28 and just 24 hours later a fundraiser had been set up by the National Trust.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, October 11, the National Trust said: “Preparations are underway to remove the tree at Sycamore Gap tomorrow [Thursday, October 12].

“The 50-foot tree had stood for almost 200 years until it was felled in an act of vandalism two weeks ago - it will now be carefully moved by crane and taken to a property in our care, where it will be safely stored.

“The tree is currently resting on Hadrian’s Wall in a precarious position, so it’s necessary we move it now, both to preserve the monument, and to make the site safe again for visitors.

“During the past fortnight, seeds from the tree have been collected by our specialist propagators and are being looked after at our Plant Conservation Centre. We encourage people to stay away from the site while this complex process takes place.”

“We’ve also been amazed and inspired by the offers of help and good wishes we’ve received since the news of the tree’s felling broke - it’s clear the tree at Sycamore Gap captured the imaginations of so many people who visited.

“We’re now welcoming suggestions from the public who would like to help or have ideas for the future of the tree on: [email protected], but we kindly ask people to please bear with us while we work with local partners to consider what might be possible.”

The trust has also confirmed that, although the tree itself will be removed, the stump will remain in the current spot. Working with Northumberland National Park, the group has put fencing around the stump for protection while work is done on a permanent solution.