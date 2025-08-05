Take a look at these 19 photos from the 2025 South Shields 10-Mile Run

Organised by South Shields-based running group, Run Eat Sleep, the event sees runners starting at the Souter Lighthouse National Trust site before the course heads north along the South Shields coastline and The Leas, before looping back along the coast.

It is a highly regarded event in the North East running calendar as many use it as part of their training for the Great North Run.

Take a look through this gallery and if you can spot anyone you know.

1 . South Shields 10-Mile Run 2025 330 runners took part in the South Shields 10-Mile Run on Sunday, August 3. | Jamie Ailano Photo Sales