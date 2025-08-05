Take a look at these 19 photos from the 2025 South Shields 10-Mile Run

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:54 BST

Runners have once again taken on the popular South Shields 10-Mile Run.

More than 300 runners gathered at Souter Lighthouse on Sunday morning (August 3) as they took part in the annual South Shields 10-Mile Run.

Organised by South Shields-based running group, Run Eat Sleep, the event sees runners starting at the Souter Lighthouse National Trust site before the course heads north along the South Shields coastline and The Leas, before looping back along the coast.

It is a highly regarded event in the North East running calendar as many use it as part of their training for the Great North Run.

Take a look through this gallery and if you can spot anyone you know.

330 runners took part in the South Shields 10-Mile Run on Sunday, August 3.

1. South Shields 10-Mile Run 2025

330 runners took part in the South Shields 10-Mile Run on Sunday, August 3.

2. 330 runners

Jamie Ailano

3. Organised by Run Eat Sleep

Jamie Ailano

4. A great backdrop for a run

Jamie Ailano

