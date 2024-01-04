Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Powerhouse Gym, formerly on North Street in South Shields, has officially opened in its new location just across the road.

The new site is now based above Ristorante Bravi, with the gym's main entrance now being based on King Street.

From left: Alex Enlund, owner of SBG South Shields, Rhys Iles, owner of Powerhouse Gym and Tom Ellis, owner of INSPIRE performance.

As part of the relocation, around £100,000 has been invested into the business, which includes around 90% of the equipment being brand new.

Alongside Powerhouse Gym, the site is also home to INSPIRE Performance, run by Tom Ellis who leads CrossFit at the gym, a MMA room operated by SBG South Shields, which is owned and run by former Cage Warriors World Champion Alex Enlund, and and Food is Fuel.

The location of Powerhouse Gym has seen around £100,000 invested into the business.

Rhys Iles, the owner of Powerhouse Gym, has revealed that a lot of work has gone in to ensure that the business has been able to open right at the start of 2024.

He commented: "The last eight weeks have been really tough physically and mentally.

"We've done around 90% of the work ourselves so it has been early mornings and late nights but it is worth it now it has paid off.

INSPIRE Performance are heading up the crossfit section of the gym.

"We've now got top of the range equipment, it is a family run business so there is a friendly atmosphere and it is now one of the top facilities in the North East, by far.

"Everyone has been over the moon with the new site, we've seen a lot of old faces along with some new faces and it has been very good so far.

SBG South Shields has its own MMA room at the gym, which is run by Former Cage Warriors World Champion Alex Enlund. Photo: Darren Wardle.

"At the moment it has been steady away but when the new college opens, I think we will go from one extreme to the other, all going well."

