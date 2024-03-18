Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today (18 March) organisations around the country will unite as they highlight issues surrounding child exploitation; encouraging everyone to think, spot and speak out against abuse and adopt a zero-tolerance to adults developing inappropriate relationships with children or children exploiting and abusing their peers.

SURT, a specialist South Tyneside relationship abuse service have supported and encouraged local children and young people to get involved in National Child Exploitation Awareness Day by having their voices heard.

In 2023 Dean Stobbs, a local Music Wellbeing Practitioner carried out an academic study into the perceived gap in mental health provision and access to music therapy interventions.

In collaboration with SURT specialists together they developed an innovative and empowering pilot music project which offered an alternative approach to trauma informed support for children and young people affected by relationship abuse.

Music in Therapy project

The project, which specifically focused upon exploitation, included the delivery of support sessions with trusted and skilled professionals as well as an introduction to music as a therapeutic tool to support recovery.

One young person involved in the project but whose identity remains protected said: "SURT understood what was happening to me, they supported me and I learned to trust them. They talked to me about a music project as a way of working through what happened. I worked through my experiences of abuse and exploitation and produced song lyrics.

"The project meant I could express my hurt and turn it into something positive, it give me something to be proud of. The music project reminds me of how far I have come in my life. I used to say I’m Fine to anyone who asked, but I wasn’t. Now I can really say that I am."

The song I’m Fine, is one outcome of the pilot’s success. Recorded by a young person who is a SURT Steering Supporter, the lyrics tell of a young person’s experience of exploitation, their escape to safety and the hope they now have after seeking support.

Leanne Hansen, SURT Managing Director said: "The pilot project far exceeded our expectations. We learned very quickly how powerful the approach was in supporting children and young people to recover from exploitation as well as developing their emotional resilience, confidence and self-belief.

"We are committed to ensuring this approach becomes embedded into our support offer."

Following the success of the pilot, SURT have successfully secured grant funding from the Postcode Neighbourhood Trust to implement SURT’s MisT (Music is Therapy) Project.

SURT Managing Director Claire Amans added: "We are excited about the future of the MisT Project. Funding means that we can now offer this creative trauma informed support option to more young people who are affected by a range of relationship abuse experiences.

Dean said: "It is an exciting collaboration, together we have already written the second song for our EP and have started working to include other service users as musicians to help us perform them live."

‘I’m Fine' will be showcased as part of SURT’s grant funded MisT Project later in 2024, however to listen to an exclusive on National Child Exploitation Awareness Day 2024 tune into BBC Radio Newcastle and Radio Shields.’

As the country unites on Child Exploitation Awareness Day the advice of one SURT young person is ‘reach out because sometimes that little bit of strength is all it takes to change your life.’