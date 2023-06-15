News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

The 10 streets where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in April

Here are the ten streets in South Tyneside where crime was reported most in April.

By Evie Lake
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:10 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, has revealed the ten streets where crime was reported most in South Tyneside in April.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2023.

The most prevalant crime reported across the whole area was violence and sexual offences with 261 cases, followed closely by anti-social behaviour.

Shrewsbury Terrace had 50 reported crimes for April: 47 cases of shoplifting, one anti-social behaviour, one public order and one other.

1. Shrewsbury Terrace

Shrewsbury Terrace had 50 reported crimes for April: 47 cases of shoplifting, one anti-social behaviour, one public order and one other.

Photo Sales
Ocean Road had 43 crimes reported in April: 10 reports of shoplifting, 12 of anti-social behaviour, two of other theft, five of criminal damage and arson, two public orders and 12 other.

2. Ocean Road

Ocean Road had 43 crimes reported in April: 10 reports of shoplifting, 12 of anti-social behaviour, two of other theft, five of criminal damage and arson, two public orders and 12 other.

Photo Sales
Binchester Street had 17 crimes reported in April: 14 reports of shoplifting, two violence and sexual offences and one criminal damage and arson.

3. Binchester Street

Binchester Street had 17 crimes reported in April: 14 reports of shoplifting, two violence and sexual offences and one criminal damage and arson.

Photo Sales
Fowler Street had 13 crimes reported: Seven violence and sexual offences, two drugs related, two public orders and two other.

4. Fowler Street

Fowler Street had 13 crimes reported: Seven violence and sexual offences, two drugs related, two public orders and two other.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:South TynesideDataHome Office