The 7 best ice cream shops in South Tyneside, including South Shields, according to Google reviews

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 5th Jun 2024, 16:35 BST

When the weather is warm there is no better way to cool down!

Summer is well and truly here and the warm weather is set to continue for a while yet. With so much of South Tyneside being on the coast there is no lack of places to head for ice cream to keep cool as the mercury ramps up.

These are the top rated ice cream shops in South Tyneside according to Google reviews. Each shop needs at least ten online reviews to qualify.

Just Desserts on Galsworthy Road in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 42 reviews.

1. Just Desserts

Minchella's and Co at South Shields Amphitheatre has a 4.5 rating from 1,809 reviews.

2. Minchella's and Co, Amphitheatre

Minchella's and Co at South Marine Park has a 4.5 rating from 479 reviews.

3. Minchella's and Co, South Marine Park

Scoop and Bean on South Shields' Sea Road has a 4.5 rating from 166 reviews.

4. Scoop and Bean

