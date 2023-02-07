The Customs House: The most exciting live shows coming up this year

The Customs House is South Shields’ top theatre, arts and entertainment venue, which has been a firm staple in South Shields’ culture for many years. The building has a 437 seat theatre, 145 seated cinema, gallery spaces, a restaurant, a private dining room and an events suite.

The Customs House has provided a space for local talent to perform for many years, helping the likes of Chris Ramsey, Jade Thirlwall and Joe McElderry to hone their craft before becoming huge stars.

The venue also is a space for exciting shows from across the UK (and in some cases, the world) to perform in the South Shields’ Mill Dam location.

Here is a list of the most exciting live shows coming to The Customs House this year, from comedy performances, tribute acts and so much more.

Barney Bear’s Big Adventure

A perfect show for the kids starring The Customs House’s panto favourites, Arbuthnot and Dennis. Written by The Customs House director Ray Spencer, the story is about a bear named Barney who comes from Bearsvillia who is trying to return home. Expect lots of mishaps along the way and lots of fun! The show will be on from February 22 until February 24. To book tickets please visit here.

Jason Cook Comedy Club

Jason Cook hosts a comedy club at The Customs House on a monthly basis. The hilarious local comedian brings an exciting line-up each month consisting of comedians from across the UK to perform to the audience. The next show will take place in March over two days. To book, please visit here.

The Best of Queen

The Best of Queen is one of many tribute acts coming to The Customs House this year. What makes this show truly exciting though, is that it stars Rob Lea as Freddie Mercury. Rob Lea on the first series of ITV’s Starstruck, a show which displayed the talents of tribute acts across the UK. Lea impressed the judges with his on-point tribute, making it to the final. The show will take place on February 26. To book tickets, please visit here.

Circus of Horrors The Haunted Fairground

Taking place on February 28, Circus of Horrors The Haunted Fairground is a truly unique show combining circus acts, rock music, horror themes and much more. To book tickets, please visit here.

Joe McElderry Celebrate The Music

X Factor Winner and South Shields’ very own Joe McElderry will be performing a special show at The Customs House celebrating music, providing the audience with an evening of entertainment on March 12. To book, please visit here .

The Greatest Magician: An Evening of Wonders

Get ready for a night of magic, as magician James Phelan performs in the dazzling show directed by the late Paul Daniels. The show will take place on March 26. To book, please visit here .

Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer

South Shields’ comedian Sarah Millican returns to her hometown theatre to perform a hilarious, relatable set taking place over two days at the end of September. In the show, Millican discusses her childhood and how she became the woman she is today. To book, please visit here.

