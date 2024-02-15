News you can trust since 1849
The 7 largest towns in South Tyneside by population data including South Shields and Boldon

South Tyneside is home to some lovely towns and villages, but how do they rank based on population data?

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 15th Feb 2024, 11:15 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 11:46 GMT

From the coastline to the rolling hills and riverbanks, we are so lucky to call South Tyneside home, but which parts of the region make up the majority of the population?

This is the population data for each town in South Tyneside ranked from largest to smallest. All information is from the 2021 census unless stated.

South Shields has a population of 73,325 according to the most recent census data.

2. South Shields

Recent data says the population of Jarrow is 29,465.

3. Jarrow

Hebburn has an official population of 21,337 according to 2021 data.

4. Hebburn

