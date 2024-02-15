From the coastline to the rolling hills and riverbanks, we are so lucky to call South Tyneside home, but which parts of the region make up the majority of the population?
This is the population data for each town in South Tyneside ranked from largest to smallest. All information is from the 2021 census unless stated.
South Tyneside is home to some lovely towns and villages, but how do they rank based on population data? Photo: Stu Norton
2. South Shields
South Shields has a population of 73,325 according to the most recent census data. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Jarrow
Recent data says the population of Jarrow is 29,465.
4. Hebburn
Hebburn has an official population of 21,337 according to 2021 data. Photo: Google