The New Sundial announce magician event following sell-out of Halloween party

South Shields seafront venue, The New Sundial have announced yet another Halloween event, following a sell-out of their Murder on the Seafront event , and children’s Hallowen party.

On Sunday, October 29 from 1pm until 3pm, North East based magician, FLASH will be bringing his Spooktacular Halloween Magic Show to The New Sundial.

FLASH blends comedy and magic together, to provide a fun show experience for all of the family to enjoy.

The magician from Newcastle, previously appeared on series one of Britain’s Got Talent, but unfortunately did not progress past the audition stages of the competition.

Despite this, FLASH has carried on honing his craft and has become known in the North East entertainment circuit, performing his own stage shows, as well as at special events such as weddings.

FLASH’s two hour Halloween event at The New Sundial will consist of one hour of ‘magic extravaganza’, and one hour of a disco with party games, and prizes.

Stephen Sullivan, Event Coordinator for the New Sundial said: “Following our first family event selling out so quickly, we had a lot of disappointed parents who were unable to book.

“Rather than put the same event on twice, we decided to do something a bit different. So, as well as party games, disco, games and prizes, this event also comes with an incredible one hour magic show. I can’t wait!”