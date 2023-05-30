The perfect places to find a prom dress in the North East
School leavers across the region will be searching for their perfect outfit for their prom.
Prom season is just around the corner, with most schools holding the special day in June and July.
The occasion marks the end of secondary school for teenagers, who are about to embark on their next chapter of education, whether that be in the form of college, sixth form or an apprenticeship.
It also serves as a celebration of all the students have achieved, and a great way to acknowledge their hard work in revising and undertaking their GCSE exams.
Many teenagers across the region and beyond will be on the search for their perfect prom outfit, and for those looking for an extravagant gown, we have compiled a list of the five best places to find one in the North East.
Prom 4 Less
Located on Scotswood Road in Newcastle, as part of a wedding and bridesmaid dress outlet, Prom 4 Less sells beautiful prom dresses at discounted prices. No appointments are required, meaning walk-in customers are accepted. Prom 4 Less stock a range of designer labels, as well as their own exclusive brand.
Insta Glam Prom
Insta Glam Prom, which is located in Sunderland and Durham, stock a large collection of high-quality prom dresses in various styles. Their store is filled with Instagram worthy props (hence the name). Customers must book an appointment, where they can search for and try on their dress. The store also has a dress alteration service.
Laura Lea Boutique
Laura Lea Boutique, located in Old Eldon Square is a traditional boutique, which sells prom dresses alongside bridesmaid dresses and evening wear. With fitting rooms and comfortable seating for guests, it is the perfect spot for a comfortable prom shopping experience. The prom dresses available come from a wide range of designer collections.
Designer Fit
Designer Fit, which is located on the Airport Industrial Estate in Newcastle, stocks a wide range of designer prom dresses to suit each person’s individual style and budget, including from the likes of Rachel Allan, Ellie Wilde, Pia Michi and more. They also offer a dress alteration service.
Paris Dress House
Paris Dress House which is located in the Red Mall of Gateshead mall, The Metrocentre is a regional favourite for finding prom dresses and accessories. They stock a range of both designer and own brand exclusive dresses. Accessories include bags, shoes, and hair items.