Two Metres Apart, a local band which features Customs House pantomime regular Davey Hopper, were due to support Jason Donovan in Bents Park on Sunday, July 16.

As well as being a support act, the gig was set to coincide with the launch of the band’s merchandise range.

Following the announcement that the Bents Park concert would be cancelled, staff at The New Sundial, on Sea Road, acted fast to ensure that Two Metres Apart could still perform this weekend.

The New Sundial, in South Shields. Photo: Google Maps.

Stephen Sullivan, entertainment manager for The New Sundial, expressed his delight at being able to offer Two Metres Apart a place to play despite the cancellation this weekend.

He said: “This is an exciting event featuring two of the best bands in the North East.

“The Bents Park concerts are a huge part of the summer in South Tyneside so the news that it was cancelled today was upsetting.

“We really felt bad for Two Metres Apart missing out on their opportunity to play the Bents Park stage, so this was the next best thing we could think of so they’ll still get to perform.”

The family-friendly event is set to begin at 2.30pm, with Two Metres Apart playing the upstairs room at the pub before indie band Eli performs downstairs from 5pm.

