These are 10 reasons why we believe that South Tyneside is the best place in the world

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 9th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST

From parks to restaurants, find out what makes South Tyneside so great.

We are truly blessed by the amount of things that we have gone on here in South Tyneside so we want to shout out the best of them.

Here at the Shields Gazette, we recently launched our #Love Your campaign, which aims to be a love letter to our incredible borough as we look at the iconic seafront in South Shields to discovering more about the borough’s history at Jarrow Hall.

We’ll also be sharing some of the new and already established restaurants, pubs and bars from across the borough, as well as asking for your input as you share your favourite places.

We think that these are some of the best things about South Tyneside.

1. The best things about South Tyneside

Little has to be said about how good the seafront is in South Shields. Anyone who has grown up in South Tyneside and the wider North East will be able to recall spending a summer's day as a child in South Shields.

2. Our seafront

We have a wide variety of parks within the borough, some of which that have been recognised by a Green Flag award.

3. The parks

The markets hosted in the borough are full of unique and independent traders.

4. The markets

