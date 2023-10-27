1 . Chillingham Castle, Northumberland

Originally a 12th century monastery, Chillingham Castle is said to be home to the spirt of a Spanish witch, who is said to curse anyone who steals something from the castle. Another ghostly inhabitant is said to be Lady Mary Berkeley, a betrayed wife, who pops out of her portrait dressed in grey. The most famous ghost is said to be the Blue Boy, a child who had been bricked up alive in blue clothes. His skeleton was found inside a three-metre thick wall during renovations at the castle. Guests have reported seeing blue flashes of light above their beds and from their bedroom walls when staying the night.