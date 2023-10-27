As Halloween approaches, the popularity for all things “spooky” soars, so Langley Castle has put together a list of some of the “most haunted” places in the North East of England.
The ghostly tales include the site of the bloodiest battle in the history of England to King Charles I visiting a Newcastle city centre pub.
Feel free to visit these places in the lead up to Halloween, if you dare...
1. Chillingham Castle, Northumberland
Originally a 12th century monastery, Chillingham Castle is said to be home to the spirt of a Spanish witch, who is said to curse anyone who steals something from the castle. Another ghostly inhabitant is said to be Lady Mary Berkeley, a betrayed wife, who pops out of her portrait dressed in grey. The most famous ghost is said to be the Blue Boy, a child who had been bricked up alive in blue clothes. His skeleton was found inside a three-metre thick wall during renovations at the castle. Guests have reported seeing blue flashes of light above their beds and from their bedroom walls when staying the night.
2. The Royalty Theatre, Sunderland
Originally built as a church in the 19th century and then used as a hospital during World War I, the theatre is said to be the scene of some strange activity. There has been reports of footstep sounds on the stage and in the wings, as well as a ghost sitting at the back of the theatre’s auditorium.
3. Marsden Grotto, South Tyneside
The Grotto, in South Shields, is a very strong contender for the title of Britain’s most haunted pub. Ghostly tales speak of bare footprints on the bar floor which will not wash away to knocking sounds coming from the cellar. The most famous ghost relates to a smuggler named John the Jibber, said to have been murdered by his fellow criminals by being hung in a barrel in a cave close to the present lift shaft and left to starve.
4. The Old George Inn, Newcastle
This former coaching inn, in Newcastle city centre, is said to be haunted by King Charles I, who was kept prisoner by the Scots in the nearby Anderson Place. It is said that he would often be allowed to temporarily leave his cell and go to the Old George for a quick drink. Customers have reported seeing the former king in the form of a “greyish fog”.