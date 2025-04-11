Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shields Gazette readers have reacted to the 2025 Sunday Concert line-up.

South Tyneside Council revealed the line-up for the This is South Tyneside Festival’s Sunday Concerts yesterday (Thursday, April 10).

The annual free concerts will run from Sunday, July 13, until Sunday, August 3.

Headliners for the 2025 Sunday Concerts include Sonny Tennet, Shayne Ward, Nik Kershaw, and Bjorn Again.

Some have expressed their delight at this year’s line-up while others have criticised it and expressed that it isn’t as good as previous years.

This is what you had to say via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Lisa Ball: “This is a free festival with absolutely amazing local talent whom we should be amazingly proud of.

“We have some of the best upcoming, outstanding artists and bands in the North East and we should be so proud and privileged that these people are willing to provide the entertainment we all thrive for in South Tyneside so we can enjoy a free concert environment in our area.”

Roz McGuinness: “You may not have heard of them but bloody good acts here. Who and where else does free concerts every summer?

“Some very ungrateful folk out there.”

Donna Bartlett: “Some very ungrateful people here mind. It's free, either go and enjoy it or stay at home.”

Derek Petrie: “In their day, some of these were big.”

Ann Hunter: “Can’t wait for all of them. Some I don’t know but hey, it’s free, it’s a fab day, and might get to enjoy some new music.

“Amazing that it is free and that you can take your own food and drinks.”

Katie Masoodi: “Actually shocked at the comments on here! These events are free, are you expecting Sam Fender or something?”

Neil Kidd: “Apart from Nik Kershaw, it’s a terrible line up.”

Rob Seales: “I think I have some paint to watch drying, as a lot have already said, not many crowd pullers in the line-up.”

Steve Lunt: “Nik Kershaw will be great, the rest is a snoozefest.”

Jeff Lazenby: “Not as good as last year.”

Molly Wright: Line-up has gone down hill, how’s it gone from The Vamps to this?”

Kenneth Wood: “Unfortunately I've never heard of any of them, apart from Nik Kershaw.”

Richard Gerry Smith: “If you don't like free music then go pay £60 to see someone you do like at the arena.”