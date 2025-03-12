This is South Tyneside Festival: The key dates that you need to know for 2025

As we approach summer, the This is South Tyneside Festival is set to return.

Summer in the borough means that the popular This is South Tyneside Festival will once again be returning for 2025.

The free festival, which is organised by South Tyneside Council, sees a line up of of live music, entertainment and family-friendly events come to the borough each summer from June until August.

Whilst the full list of events and acts is yet to be confirmed, some of the key dates for 2025 have been revealed so we’ve put together a handy guide to keep you in the loop.

These are the key dates for the This is South Tyneside Festival 2025:

Live music at the amphitheatre

The open-air amphitheatre, based just off Sea Road, in South Shields will host live music every Thursday and Saturday throughout June.

Times and acts are yet to be confirmed but these shows have usually taken place on an evening in previous years and showcase some of the best musical talent in the North East.

Summer Parade

The popular Summer Parade will be returning to South Shields on Saturday, July 5, and is one of the biggest highlights of the festival.

In previous years, the community has come together to line the streets to see the parade, which typically runs from South Shields Town Hall along to Bents Park.

South Tyneside Council has revealed that the theme for the 2025 Summer Parade will be the Environment and Sustainability.

Anyone who is interested in taking part should email: [email protected].

Entertainment by the Sea and Proms

As per tradition on the Summer Parade weekend, there will also be entertainment along the Sandhaven seafront and promenade on Sunday, July 6.

The popular Proms in the Park concert, featuring a mixture of classical and contemporary music, will also take place on the same day.

Sunday Concerts

Arguably the biggest and most popular part of the This is South Tyneside Festival, the free Sunday Concerts will be returning to Bents Park for 2025.

Acts in previous years have included The Vamps, Boyzlife, Jason Donovan, Sister Sledge, and more.

The line-up for 2025 is yet to be revealed but is expected in due course.

This year, the Sunday Concerts will be held on July 13, July 20, July 27, and August 3.

Kids Fest at the amphitheatre

Kids Fest will be at the South Shields amphitheatre every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon in August, up until Thursday, August 21.

The events will see a host of children’s entertainment along the seafront throughout the summer holidays.

Brass bands

The amphitheatre will play host to the annual brass band performances on Sunday afternoons throughout June, July, and August - excluding Sunday, July 6.

South Marine Bandstand

South Tyneside Council has also confirmed that there will once again be live music at the South Marine Park bandstand from Saturday, July 26 until Sunday, September 7 - excluding August 23.

Full details of acts and timings are yet to be confirmed.

You can keep up to date with the 2025 This is South Tyneside Festival by visiting: https://campaigns.southtyneside.gov.uk/save-the-date-2025/ or following: https://www.facebook.com/SouthTynesideEvents/.