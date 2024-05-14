Tip the Therapy Dog statue given a new home at South Tyneside District Hospital
The Tip the Therapy Dog statue, which stood outside of the League of Friends shop, inside South Tyneside District Hospital, has been given a new home.
The statue, which pays tribute to popular therapy dog, Tip, who died suddenly in December 2019, is now based in the Catherine Cookson Memorial Garden at the hospital.
Tip’s statue was unveiled in April 2023 but it is now understood that the statue has been moved due to a health and safety issue.
Before his death, Tip would bring joy to both members of staff and patients during his weekly visits to South Tyneside Hospital.
Tip’s owner, Jackie Mountain, rescued the Border Collie from a shelter, in April 2013, before registering him as a therapy dog due to his mild and kind nature.
The life-sized model of Tip, which was designed and painted by world-renowned animator, Shelia Graber, now sits in a glass display case within the memorial garden.
Jackie is now hoping that people will take the time to visit the garden to visit the statue in its new home, as a way of honouring the memory of all the people he has helped in the past.
Speaking at the unveiling of the statue last year, Jackie commented: “He was such a lovely dog and everyone who met him just loved him, even if they didn’t like dogs.
“He touched the lives of many, we’d go on to quiet wards and then he would just do something that would make everyone laugh.
“By the time we’d leave the ward, everyone would be talking to and laughing with each other.”