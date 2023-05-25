Client manager Faye Allan has been promoted into the senior management role, joining founding directors Neil Mullen and Gary Stoker along with appointed director Stephen Green.

Faye has worked at the County Durham headquartered firm since 2011, joining as an accountant before studying to be a chartered tax advisor.

As client manager, she was responsible for accounts preparation for sole trader, partnership and limited company clients along with associated tax returns. She also carried out solicitors’ audits each year.

Now, having been appointed director, Faye will be supporting her Mullen Stoker colleagues with technical issues and undertaking internal reviews of the company’s systems and processes to see where improvements can be made.

Fourth director to join Mullen Stoker, Faye Allan

Faye, from East Boldon, said: “I am delighted that after 10 years with the company, I have now been appointed director.

“I am relishing the challenges that will come with the role, and also putting my own stamp on the business to support our continued growth.

“We recently opened a second office in South Shields so I will be spending some of my time there, working with our dedicated accountant Christine Griffiths to promote the Mullen Stoker brand across the South Tyneside area.

“It’s a real honour for me to join Gary, Neil and Stephen as directors of the business at what is a hugely exciting time for us.”

Mullen Stoker was founded 13 years ago by Gary Stoker and Neil Mullen and has enjoyed year on year growth since. Although primarily recognised as a chartered accountancy firm, the company has a glowing reputation for its IT consultancy services and has a dedicated department within the business which manages all clients within this area.

Speaking about Faye’s appointment, Gary Stoker said: “Faye is a respected and talented member of the team and it was clear from early on in her time with us that she had the potential to be director material.

“Over the years she has proved to be a real asset to Mullen Stoker and as director, she will play a significant part in our continued growth across the region.”

Mullen Stoker who employs 15 people across the business with plans to further grow the team in 2023 recently expanded into South Tyneside with a new office at One Trinity Green.