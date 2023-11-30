Top eight Christmas food traditions we love to indulge in over the festive period

Christmas food traditions are one of the best things about the festive season.

We all have food we love to eat every Christmas that has become a tradition amongst our families.

Here are some of the best loved food and drink we like to consume over the festive period.

Pigs in blankets

One of the best Christmas food traditions we love to see on our plate is pigs in blankets. These tasty treats are a must have on your plate for Christmas Dinner.

Christmas pudding

It wouldn’t be the festive season without a Christmas pudding. It is one of the best loved desserts to eat after Christmas dinner.

Who do you know that makes the best Christmas pudding?

Mince pies

You know Christmas is just around the corner when mince pies start appearing. How do you eat your mince pie, hot or cold? Maybe you like a dollop of cream or custard with yours.

Hot chocolates

Whilst this next one isn’t a food; it is commonly consumed over the festive period.

There’s nothing quite like a tasty hot chocolate topped with cream and sprinkles to warm you up in the cold and there's so many flavours to choose from over the festive season.

What’s your favourite Christmas flavour hot chocolate?

Christmas cake

What’s Christmas without a slice of Christmas cake and a cup of tea? It’s the perfect way to unwind after the stress of Christmas.

Christmas cookies

There's so many sweets treats to enjoy over Christmas and cookies are one of them. What flavour cookies will you be making?

Turkey

One of the main Christmas food traditions is the copious amounts of turkey we eat over the festive period. Not only do we have it as part of our Christmas dinner, but we incorporate it into many other meals.

Christmas dinner

Last but not least the much anticipated Christmas dinner. It’s the meal we wait all year for.

So much preparation goes into making the perfect Christmas dinner which is probably why we love it so much.