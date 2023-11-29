Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amandeep Dhillon has joined the Newcastle-headquartered practice Hay & Kilner as a senior associate and has extensive experience of advising public and private sector clients on a range of property law issues, including landlord and tenant disputes, portfolio management and development disputes. Aman, who is from South Shields, studied at Sunderland and Northumbria Universities before qualifying as a solicitor at a boutique North East firm. He moved away to work for law firms in Manchester and Milton Keynes/London, further developing his expertise in property litigation, before making a long-planned return to the region three years ago.

He said: “Returning to my home region was always in my mind when I moved away – with everything it has to offer, from both a business and a lifestyle point of view, there’s really nowhere better. “The property industry is a very diverse and interesting. You can provide both practical and legal advice to clients that helps them achieve their business goals, and you can see tangible results from your work in different buildings and developments around the region. “Hay & Kilner is enjoying a period of sustained growth and is clearly on an upward trajectory, while it still retains the reputation of being really committed to the development and well-being of its staff. “All these factors combine to make joining the firm at this time a great opportunity for me, and I’m really enjoying being part of such a supportive and knowledgeable team.”

Specialist property litigation solicitor Amandeep Dhillon