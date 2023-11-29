The pair will take on the tough challenge in cold conditions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steph Comerford of Hebburn and Peter Watson of South Shields are set to take on the ultimate challenge of a 84-mile run along Hadrian's Wall in winter conditions.

The two friends are taking on the exhilarating challenge in a bid to raise funds for Hebburn Helps to support vulnerable people in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair will spend 24 hours running 84-miles along the iconic Hadrian's Wall on Monday, 4 December with cold and snowy conditions to be expected.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Steph Comerford and Peter Watson

Whilst Steph has walked Hadrian's Wall in sections, Peter has never tackled the wall before.

Peter said: "We've been wanting to do this for a while but only decided on a date a few weeks ago so we haven't had a lot of time to train but are determined to finish it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two men are both physically fit and regularly train in the gym and run but neither have took on a challenge as long and as difficult as this before.

Steph and Peter will be filled with the provisions they need to see them along the route and a car with additional supplies will be available to them half way along the route.

Peter added: "Me and Steph are so like-minded so I think he's the perfect partner to be doing a challenge like this. I don't think we could of picked a harder challenge but we will help motivate each other along the way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All money raised from the challenge will be given to Hebburn Helps so they can continue to support service users.