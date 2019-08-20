A host of South Shields town centre streets could have their speed limits reduced to 20mph.

Keppel Street, Chapter Row, Market Place and Fowler Street are among the South Shields address where the restrictions are likely to be introduced.

South Tyneside Council says its proposed changes will ensure the “efficient movement of traffic in and around the town centre” and improve road safety following the recent completion of work on the £21m Keppel Street transport interchange.

They are also part of the wider £100m regeneration of the town, known as the 365 project.

Speed limits in Keppel Street could be reduced to 20mph.

Residents will be asked for their opinions before any limits are introduced.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Now that the transport Interchange has been completed and is open to the public, we are pressing ahead with the remodelling of the Keppel Street area.

“As part of the ongoing redevelopment of South Shields town centre, the council is proposing to introduce 20mph across a number of streets in the area around the bottom of Fowler Street, through the remodelled Keppel Street area and on to Coronation Street picking up the bottom of Garden Lane.

“This is part of the 365 works and is being implemented ahead of the Keppel Street highways work being completed to ensure the efficient movement of traffic in and around the town centre.”

Chapter Row is among the streets facing new 20mph restrictions.

The first phase of 365 work saw the construction of The Word, in the Market Place, in 2016.

Stage two linked bus and train services in the new interchange with the council and its 365 partner Muse Developments also aiming to improve the town’s retail and leisure facilities.

Streets facing 20 miles per hour restrictions include Albemarle Street, Barrington Street, Burrow Street, Chapter Row, Church Way, Coble Landing, Cornwallis Street, Coronation Street, East Street, Forest Road, Keppel Street, Market Place, Garden Lane and Ferry Street.

Full details of the proposals are contained in a draft order available for inspection at the Town Hall during office hours.

Barrington Street may also have its speeds limit reduced.

Objections, including the grounds on which they are made, should be submitted in writing by Monday, September 9, to the Head of legal services, South Tyneside Council, Town Hall, Westoe Road, South Shields, NE33 2RL.

Church Way could be subject to a 20mph speed limit.