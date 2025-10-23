Plans for “junction improvement” works to tackle a “congestion hotspot” in South Tyneside have been given the green light by borough development bosses.

South Tyneside Council recently submitted an application to its own planning department for the B1298 Abingdon Way and its junctions with Witney Way and Didcot Way.

The site sits in the Boldon Colliery ward and is predominantly surrounded by Boldon Business Park and also sits near a Clarion Hotel, which was recently rebranded as a Holiday Inn.

This included plans to “improve the overall operation of the junction which will decrease delays and queues and provide the enhancement of pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure.”

Plans included the “realignment of Witney Way and Didcot Way to form a single signalised junction with the B1298 Abingdon Way” and works to “widen” the B1298 Abingdon Way “at the junction to allow for new 3m wide right-turn pockets”.

In addition, plans included the “replacement of the existing signalised pedestrian crossings with puffin crossings at Didcot Way and B1298 Abingdon Way”.

The “existing signalised pedestrian crossing at Witney Way” was also proposed to be replaced with a “parallel cycling and pedestrian signalised crossing”.

Other parts of the junction improvement scheme included the “extension of the existing 3m wide separated cycleway north of the junction to tie in with the new parallel crossing and transition of the existing shared footway/cycleway south of the junction to a 3m” and the “provision of a wide separated cycleway to tie in with the crossing”.

Landscaping works, including tree and shrub planting, were also proposed along with the relocation of some commercial signage which will be pursued through a separate “advertisement consent” process.

After considering the planning application for the junction improvement works, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on October 22, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the plans would “improve the operation of a junction which serves an important employment area for South Tyneside” and would “not result in harm to the visual amenity of the site and wider area”.

On residential amenity matters, given the location of the nearby hotel, it was noted that “whilst some disturbance may be noted during the construction phase of development, it is not considered that this would be unacceptable, [it] would be temporary and works would not generally take place during the evening, when noise may be more apparent to hotel guests”.

It was also noted that there was no objection from the council’s highways department, and no objections over land contamination, drainage, landscaping / trees and ecology, subject to “recommended conditions”.

One planning condition included a “landscape and ecological management plan” which would include “details for the delivery of biodiversity enhancement features supporting priority species such as bat boxes, bird nesting features, and other biodiversity measures”.

Other planning conditions were linked to “tree protection measures”, “bat & bird nesting pre-commencement checks” and a “habitat management and monitoring plan” for the site.

The council decision report adds: “Having regard for the above it is considered that the proposal would result in no significant harm with respect of design and visual impact, residential amenity, land contamination, highway safety, drainage, landscaping / trees, and ecology, subject to the recommended conditions.”

A previous planning statement from South Tyneside Council said the proposed junction improvement works would “improve north-south movements along the B1298, reduce delays and enhance cycle and pedestrian infrastructure at the junction”.

It was noted that the proposed development had been “designed to create a safe and secure layout for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike” and would “improve traffic flow and reduce delays at the junction […] which encourages public transport improvements between the borough and the A19 Economic Growth Corridor (including the employment areas at Boldon Colliery).”

To mitigate the biodiversity impacts of the proposed works, the planning statement noted there would be tree planting and the “onsite reinstatement of habitats with enhanced condition where practicable”.

It was also noted that “due to a constrained site area, and need to consider impact on visibility splays and existing utilities, further onsite habitat creation/enhancement is not feasible at this stage” and that the provision of “additional habitat units”, to achieve ‘biodiversity net gain’ under planning policies, “must be secured offsite.”

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250471

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/