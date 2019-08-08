Cleaner and brighter: Your reaction as Tyne Pedestrian and Cyclist Tunnels open after refurbishment
It’s been more than six years in the making – but the Tyne Pedestrian and Cyclist Tunnels are finally back in business after a restoration project.
The tunnels welcomed families, on two legs and two wheels, on Wednesday, August 7, after a much-delayed opening which was originally scheduled to take place in 2015.
And as many of you headed down for the first look, many more took to social media to share their views on Grade II-listed structure’s anticipated return to operation.
Some praised the opening, and welcomed the ‘clean and bright’ look inside the structure. Others were disappointed to see ‘little change’ to the interior.
The original budget for the tunnels’ refurbishment, which began in 2013, was £6.9million but has now risen to £16.2million.
From September, they will be fully operational with new lifts fully installed.
The tunnels, which connect Jarrow and Howdon, first opened to the public in 1951.
They were joined by the first vehicular toll tunnel in 1967.
Here’s how you reacted to the opening on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Angela Burness: “I think its a bit scary looking!”
Lynn Armstrong: “So pleased this [is] open again.”
Steph Dingwall: “I’m sure my Grandad was a gaffer when this was built - quite proud of that. “
Sylvia Besnard: “Looks clean and brighter.”
David Bruce: “They didnt spend the millions on changing the tiles, it still looks like a 60s bathroom!”
Garry McKenna: “Glad it’s opened again but can’t help wonder what’s took so long as little has changed.”
Sean Defty: “Of course it will look the same. It’s a listed building.”
Gary Bosworth: “I remember no matter how hot it was outside, it was cold in the middle of the tunnel.”
Stephanie Ford: “Doesn't look much different to the original.”
Ray Abbott: “Nothing new about this tunnel at all and it’s cost millions.”
Russell Kain Jnr: “It looks the same because it's a restoration! You think when they fix up Notre Dame they'll use the same floor tiles as the Metro Centre?”