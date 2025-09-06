Great North Run 2025: Metro station closures and changes for 'busiest day of the year'
Great North Run returns this Sunday (September 7), with thousands of keen runners expected to participate.
The famous run starts in Newcastle and ends in South Shields and, in order to ensure the safe movement of traffic and crowd control, some stations on the Metro system will be temporarily closed.
Metro operator Nexus said “Great North Run is the busiest day of the year” for the network, and is warning that services will be “extremely” busy.
The nearest stations to the start of the run in Newcastle are Haymarket, Monument and Jesmond in Newcastle city centre. The nearest station to the end of the run is South Shields again about a 15 minute walk.
Additional Metro services will operate to help runners get to the start of the run and home afterwards, however, trains are expected to be “extremely” busy.
Some stations will be closed or face changes throughout the day, to assist with crowd control. They are:
- Haymarket: Exit only from 8.00am until 10.40am.
- Jesmond: Closed from 10.30am until early afternoon.
- Manors: Closed from 10.30am until early afternoon.
- Chichester: Closed from about 1.00pm until early evening.
The closure times may vary on the day depending on operational requirements.