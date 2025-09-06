Find out about Metro station closures for the Great North Run 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great North Run returns this Sunday (September 7), with thousands of keen runners expected to participate.

The famous run starts in Newcastle and ends in South Shields and, in order to ensure the safe movement of traffic and crowd control, some stations on the Metro system will be temporarily closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Metro operator Nexus said “Great North Run is the busiest day of the year” for the network, and is warning that services will be “extremely” busy.

Thousands of runners are preparing to take on the 2025 Great North Run. | Getty Images

The nearest stations to the start of the run in Newcastle are Haymarket, Monument and Jesmond in Newcastle city centre. The nearest station to the end of the run is South Shields again about a 15 minute walk.

Additional Metro services will operate to help runners get to the start of the run and home afterwards, however, trains are expected to be “extremely” busy.

Some stations will be closed or face changes throughout the day, to assist with crowd control. They are:

Haymarket: Exit only from 8.00am until 10.40am.

Jesmond: Closed from 10.30am until early afternoon.

Manors: Closed from 10.30am until early afternoon.

Chichester: Closed from about 1.00pm until early evening.

The closure times may vary on the day depending on operational requirements.