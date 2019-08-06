'It's an asset to the town' - What you said about the new South Shields transport interchange
Gazette readers have been sharing their views on a multi-million pound transport interchange which is now open for business in South Shields.
The new facility, which houses South Tyneside’s Metro and bus services under one roof, welcomed passengers for the first time on Sunday, August 4, after months of anticipation.
Its launch heralded the end of Metro line closures between Chichester and South Shields, which began in July to allow completion work on the interchange to take place.
As buses and Metros get used to their new home, we asked Gazette readers what they thought of the place, which opened on the same day as the town's final free Bents Park concert of the summer.
The interchange is located on Keppel Street.
Here’s what you had to say on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
David Trotter: “Well done South Shields, the place needs time to get running give it a chance.”
Joan Eggleston: “Give Shields some credit their seafront is fantasic, the park well looked after, plenty for children, lovely swimming pool, now a bus station. They have made a big difference.”
Amy McDowell: “Fab, very spacious and lots more seating, timetable boards are are a lot better too. Fingers crossed it's stays clean and tidy.”
Michelle Wall: “In my opinion it’s money worth spent and looks fab!”
Hayley Harrison: “Could do with more bins and public toilet would be good idea even bus drivers have to go on Metro platform to use Nexus staff toilet, did someone overlook this idea om process of planning?”
Ann Ash: “Yeah I used it today. Just hope it stays clean and if does not get vandalised.”
Maureen Dowson: “I think the money spent on it is disgusting.”
Gary Scott: “£21million could have been put to much better use.”
Ian Davidson: “Just rejoice and be happy, it's an asset to the town, it looks good and it'll help us get from A to B.”
Geoff Bullock: “Thank you Nexus it looks fabulous and another great asset to our superb town.”
Alan Clark: “Fantastic! Modern building and very impressive.”
Angela Burness: “Out with the old in with new. Gotta be good for the town.”
John Mac: “Just need people to use it!”