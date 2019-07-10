Metro delays between Chichester and St James as signalling problems plague service
There are system wide Metro delays from Chichester in both directions due to signalling problems.
At 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 10, Tyne and Wear Metro announced delays of up to 15 minutes to trains running between Chichester and St James. At around 4.30pm they announced system wide delays of up to 20 minutes. At 3.15pm, no trains were running between Chichester and Jarrow. An hour later, they confirmed no service between Chichester and Bede ‘until further notice’.
Go North East bus services 5, 9, 26 and 27 operating between South Shields and Jarrow accepted Metro tickets.
These delays follow an earlier incident on a Metro between Fellgate and South Hylton at 12.40pm where an ambulance had to be called to assist a passenger, who was suspected to have suffered a seizure. There were also earlier problems between Bede and Chichester due to signalling faults.
