South Shields Metro passengers warned to expect delays
Metro passengers on South Tyneside are warned to expect delays owing to a broken-down train.
By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 19:10
The rail operator tweeted just before 6.30pm on Thursday night: “A train has been withdrawn from service due to a fault.
“Due to this we have a gap in the service of up to 20 mins to trains running between St James and South Shields.
“Please leave extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area.”
Further travel information is available by contacting (0191) 2020747 or at www.nexus.org.uk/metro