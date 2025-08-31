Emergency services were called to the scene in South Shields after a white Skoda Octavia car veered off the road at around 8.55pm.

Northumbria Police have confirmed a man in his 40s and a secondary school-aged boy sadly died in the crash.

The driver, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

Northumbria Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward as the force continues to piece together exactly what happened.

