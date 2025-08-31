Tragic scenes in South Shields after man and boy killed in John Reid Road horror crash

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 31st Aug 2025, 15:45 BST

It was a tragic scene in John Reid Road today after a horror crash killed a man and boy last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene in South Shields after a white Skoda Octavia car veered off the road at around 8.55pm.

Northumbria Police have confirmed a man in his 40s and a secondary school-aged boy sadly died in the crash.

The driver, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

Northumbria Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward as the force continues to piece together exactly what happened.

Click here for more details, including a full statement from Northumbria Police.

Police at the scene of the tragic crash in John Reid Road, South Shields

