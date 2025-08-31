Emergency services were called to the scene in South Shields after a white Skoda Octavia car veered off the road at around 8.55pm.
Northumbria Police have confirmed a man in his 40s and a secondary school-aged boy sadly died in the crash.
The driver, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.
Northumbria Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward as the force continues to piece together exactly what happened.
1. Police at the scene of the tragic crash in John Reid Road, South Shields
Police at the scene of the tragic crash in John Reid Road, South Shields | North News & Pictures Ltd
2. Police at the scene of the tragic crash in John Reid Road, South Shields
Police at the scene of the tragic crash in John Reid Road, South Shields | North News & Pictures Ltd
3. Police at the scene of the tragic crash in John Reid Road, South Shields
Police at the scene of the tragic crash in John Reid Road, South Shields | North News & Pictures Ltd
4. Police at the scene of the tragic crash in John Reid Road, South Shields
Police at the scene of the tragic crash in John Reid Road, South Shields | North News & Pictures Ltd