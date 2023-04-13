News you can trust since 1849
Train operator issues content warning to customers onboard its trains and stations

Train operator, Northern is appealing to customers to extend the strict ‘not suitable for work’ (NSFW) rule regarding the viewing of content to their trains and stations too.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:58 BST- 2 min read

Content considered ‘NSFW’ can range in scale from inappropriate jokes and bad language to offensive topics and explicit material.

Whilst people are more likely to err on the side of caution at work, the rush to view content once they’ve left the workplace can mean the train journey home is often the first opportunity to take a look.

To help get their message across, Northern is reminding customers that internet in their stations and on-board their trains is delivered in partnership with ‘Friendly WiFi’ - a government-initiated safe certification standard for public WiFi.

Friendly WiFi aims to reassure users that the service meets minimum filtering standards – particularly in areas where children are present, such as in Northern’s stations and on-board their trains.

Most Popular

Image shows customer on-board a Northern trainImage shows customer on-board a Northern train
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome millions of people into our stations and on-board our trains every year – and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.

“It is important, however, that people remember that some content is not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children.

“As such, if something is ‘not suitable for work’ it’s more than likely not suitable in our stations or on-board our trains either – so please wait until you get home.”

Bev Smith, director of Friendly WiFi, said: “We are excited to be working with Northern as a ‘Friendly WiFi’ certified train operator.

“They were passionate throughout the process to achieve the standard to ensure a great experience online for all their customers whilst travelling with them.”

Northern has been a member of the scheme, which is delivered in partnership with the UK Council for Child Internet Safety (UKCCIS), since 2017.

