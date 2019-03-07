Train hits car on Sunderland-Pelaw rail line

Metro services were suspended between Sunderland and Pelaw tonight after a Northern Rail train hit a vehicle on the line.

A train collided with a white BMW at the level crossing in Tile Shed Lane, Boldon, shortly before 10pm this evening.

British Transport Police attended and it is not believed anyone has been seriously hurt.

Th car has now been recovered.

Metro Tweeted: "SERVICE SUSPENSION: The service is suspended between Pelaw and South Hylton in both directions due to a road vehicle being hit by a Northern Rail service. "

Bus operator Go North East said services were unable to operate in the area due to an incident at Boldon Crossings.

Recovery operations under way

The service 5 and 50A are unable to serve Boldon New Road , Heaton Gardens, Galsworthy Road or Whiteleas and cusotemrs are being urged to use stops at Boldon Asda/Cineworld or Boldon Lane.

Metro tickets are being accepted on Go North East buses 9, 56 and 35a from Gateshead to Sunderland. The 56 will accept Metro tickets from Newcastle City Centre to Sunderland.