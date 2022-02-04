Delays heading southbound at Tyne Tunnel after reports of broken-down lorry

Just before 10.15am on Friday, February 4, Tyne Tunnel staff reported on Twitter that a broken-down lorry in the southbound tunnel was causing delays.

It is reported that TT2 staff are in attendance at the scene, however traffic is beginning to build as traffic approaches the tunnel.

A tweet from the Tyne Tunnel’s official account this morning said: “We have a broken down lorry in the Southbound Tunnel, TT2 staff are in attendance.

“Apologies for any delays. We will keep you updated with any further movements."

There are no reported problems on traffic heading northbound through the tunnel.

More on this to follow.

