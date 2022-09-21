Northern Gas Networks said a leak had been identified in Victoria Road West, outside Hebburn Community Fire Station.

The company, which delivers gas to homes across the North of England, said the location of the gas main in the road meant workers have temporarily disconnected the four-way traffic lights at the site and replaced them temporary traffic lights.

The company said gas engineers are working to carry out the repair as quickly as possible will keep the public updated.

Victoria Road West, Hebburn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Coates, Site manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “The safety of our customers and engineers is our number one priority, and erecting temporary traffic lights is essential in ensuring the public and our workforce stay safe at all times.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience at this time and apologise for any inconvenience experienced. We will keep businesses and road users updated throughout the work.”

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare[email protected]